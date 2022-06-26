Parti Warisan (Warisan) is ready to work with any political coalition that wins the 15th general election (GE15) to ensure political stability and safeguard the interests of the people of this countrys. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, June 26 — Parti Warisan (Warisan) is ready to work with any political coalition that wins the 15th general election (GE15) to ensure political stability and safeguard the interests of the people of this country, said Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

The Semporna Member of Parliament said this was because the winning party is chosen by the people, adding that by cooperating with the party, Warisan is showing that it respects their choice.

However, he stressed that it should be a smart and fair collaboration, and most importantly it puts the interests of the people above all else.

“Whether (the winning party is) BN (Barisan Nasional), Perikatan Nasional or Pakatan Harapan, when the people have made a decision we have to respect, we cannot just deny the rights of the people in this country, but I reject the Sheraton Move, jump here and there because it is not the people’s mandate.

“After the election, the people would want political stability but there must be a smart cooperation,” he said through an online sharing session titled Gabungan dan Pakatan: Demi Rakyat atau Demi Poket streamed live on his Facebook page tonight.

He was responding to a question from a participant who wanted to know if Warisan would be ready to work with BN to form a government if the coalition wins GE15.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie stressed that Warisan’s move to spread its wings to the peninsula would not change its original struggle to defend the people and the state of Sabah.

“We must integrate with the whole of Malaysia...the president (of Warisan) is from Sabah but his wife is from Kedah. We are building a nation, a political coalition that has been divided for decades may need a breath of fresh air from the east (to unite),” he said. — Bernama