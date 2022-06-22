KOTA KINABALU, June 22 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has formed a Sabah Chinese State Committee chaired by the party vice president Datuk Junz Wong to better serve the Chinese community and tackle issues faced by them.

He said Warisan’s involvement with the Chinese community was lacking previously as the party was in a coalition, referring to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“It was a bit sensitive at that time. But now the party leadership has issued a directive to move into every direction and constituency to make sure we take care of every community in Sabah.” Junz said the Chinese community has been accepting Warisan and will seek the party for public complaints even though the party does not represent the constituency.

“That’s when we realize we have to extend our coverage to serve all people,” he said in a press conference after the committee’s first meeting here on Wednesday.

Datuk Raymond Tan serves as an advisor to the Sabah Chinese State Committee, George Hiew as deputy chairman, Nicholas Chak as vice chairman, Ben Chong as secretary-general, Datuk Chin as publicity chief, Calvin Chong as head of public complaint unit, Justin Wong as membership drive chief and Michelle Mok as legal advisor.

Junz said a coordinator will be appointed in every parliamentary and state constituency to oversee the programmes and work in the area.

Various programmes such as workshops and seminars will be organized by the committee, he added.

“The committee covers all of Sabah, including Tawau, Sandakan, Lahad Datu, Batu Sapi, Semporna, Sandakan, Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort, Sipitang, Bongawan, Kudat, Sepanggar, Papar, Kepayan, Inana, Likas, Api-Api, Luyang, Tenom and Keningau.” He said the committee will support the division and party to win the coming election.

Asked if Warisan will work with PH in the coming general election, Junz said the matter will be decided by the party president Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

Junz said about 60 leaders from all over Sabah attended the first meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues faced by the people and Chinese community.

Among the main issues discussed were public complaints, education and high cost of living.

He added that the committee will be recruiting more members all over the state. — Borneo Post