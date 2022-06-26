Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor is seen with Muslim World League secretary-generalSheikh Dr Mohammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa. — Borneo Post pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor met with the Muslim World League delegation led by its secretary-general, Sheikh Dr Mohammad Abdul Karim Al-Issa, here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister has extended an invitation to Sheikh Dr Mohammad and the Muslim World League to organise the International Interfaith Conference in Sabah.

Both also discussed matters of mutual interests, amongst others.

Sheikh Dr Mohammad arrived in Malaysia on Saturday ahead of the 2022 South-east Asian Ulama Conference on June 30. — Borneo Post