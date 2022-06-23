Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi said that it was because the travel distance to Pangkor Island was reasonable and did not take too much time when using the land route. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 23 — Flight services connecting the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (LTSAAS), Subang, with Pangkor Island have been temporarily suspended, due to a not very encouraging response from tourists, who prefer to travel by land instead.

Perak Housing, Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman, Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi, said that it was because the travel distance to Pangkor Island was reasonable and did not take too much time when using the land route.

“Hence, the services have been temporarily suspended, from May 29, and it is a business decision of the company (SKS Airways Sdn Bhd). It plans to resume the service during peak seasons such as school holidays,” she said.

“It is not because tourists do not visit Pangkor Island. For example, the distance from Kuala Lumpur to the resort island is not too far, there are highways to use so they choose to use the land route.

She said this at a press conference after attending a town hall session and the launch of the Perak police tourism unit, which was officiated by the state police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, here today.

On Monday, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, said that the flight services connecting Subang with Pangkor Island by SKS Airways were suspended due to the lack of tourists using the air service.

However, flights to Pulau Tioman, Pahang and Pulau Redang, Terengganu, are still available.

Meanwhile, to date, Nolee Ashilin said that the number of tourist arrivals to Pangkor Island has been very encouraging, even though the flight service to the resort island was less popular. — Bernama