JERTIH, June 23 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has allocated more than RM43.5 million to boost Terengganu’s agriculture sector, as well as to develop the agrofood industry in the state this year.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee, said that the allocation was channelled to the state government through various departments and agencies under MAFI, for the implementation of various projects, programmes and initiatives, across all sub-sectors including paddy and rice, fisheries, crops, and livestock.

“The agrofood sector is also facing various challenges, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, which to some extent, disrupted the smoothness and stability of the country’s food supply chain. In this regard, the government is very committed to ensuring that the country’s food supply remains intact through continuous synergies with the state government.

“Therefore, close cooperation with the Terengganu government will be continued, to implement well-planned initiatives,” he said when speaking at the opening ceremony of the state-level 2022 Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fishermen’s Day, at Dataran Pekan Jabi, here today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar officiated the ceremony. Also present was state Agriculture, Food Industry, Plantation, Commodity and Rural Development Committee chairman, Azman Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Ronald said that the government, through the framework of the National Agrofood Policy 2021-2030 (NAP 2.0), always strives to transform the agrofood sector into a sustainable, resilient and high-tech sector.

In this regard, he called on farmers, breeders and fishermen, especially the younger generation, to support the government’s efforts to bring modern technologies such as the use of Internet of Things (IoT), digitalisation, mechanisation and automation to the agrofood sector, in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0), to boost the sector to be more sustainable, effective and competitive.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri, in his speech when officiating the event, said that 37 per cent of the land in Terengganu is reserved for agriculture, but there are still 8,310.82 hectares of land, of the total, not yet cultivated.

“Therefore, the state government’s intention for land use can be optimised, through the involvement of private companies and government-linked companies, farmers, entrepreneurs, youths and the B40 group in the agricultural sector,” he said. — Bernama