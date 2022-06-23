Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the country was prepared for the new wave and stressed that his statement was not to cause panic among Malaysians but served as a preventive measure to control the transition to the endemic phase. — Bernama pic

REMBAU, June 23 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said a new wave of Covid-19 infections in the country is expected to occur earlier than expected in the next two to three months based on a rise in daily cases.

Khairy said, however, that the country was prepared for the new wave and stressed that his statement was not to cause panic among Malaysians but served as a preventive measure to control the transition to the endemic phase.

“I think perhaps the wave will be earlier than our current predictions. For instance, cases today have exceeded 2,700, previously we were at a level of 1,000 to 2,000 cases but has exceeded 2,000 cases in the last two or three days.

“Besides cases have risen with two new clusters and all states have shown a rise in cases, except in Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Terengganu and the Federal Territory, all of which have registered a slight dip,” he told reporters after officiating the Otorhinolaryngology (ORL) service and Sleep Lab in Rembau Hospital here today.

Khairy once again urged those 60 and above to take their Covid-19 booster shots as a precaution against the next wave.

Media outlets previously reported that Khairy said the new wave was predicted to occur within the next two or three months.

“Although we have entered the transition stage, Covid-19 isn’t over and is still with us. This is what we have to get through. That’s why we must maintain public health preventive measures,” he added.

He also said that there were no monkeypox infections reported in the country thus far. — Bernama