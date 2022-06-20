Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today reminded the public that fraud syndicates are getting ‘creative’ in their tactics to deceive victims. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani today reminded the public that fraud syndicates are getting ‘creative’ in their tactics to deceive victims.

In this regard, he urged the public to always conduct checks prior to making any online banking transactions.

“The threat posed by scammers, especially in online fraud cases, is increasingly raising concerns among society. They often threaten their victims until they become panic... there are no elements of bomoh or hypnotism,” he said.

Acryl Sani was met after officiating at a blood donation programme in conjunction with the 215th Police Day celebration at Bukit Aman, here today.

He also said that the Commercial Crime Investigation Department often organised campaigns to expose the syndicates and their tactics to the public.

These campaigns were showing results when there was a drop in the number of cases involving fraud syndicates, he added.

“I am confident that one day, every member of the community will know how to avoid falling victim to these scam syndicates,” he said.

Acryl Sani also stressed that police would never conduct investigations or ask for personal details like bank account numbers through telephone calls because any statement would be recorded face to face at police stations. — Bernama