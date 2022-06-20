Kinabatangan MP Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is pictured during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SANDAKAN, June 20 — Sandakan is expected to be upgraded to a city between August and October, said Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the upgrading was supposed to be done early this year, however, due to certain constraints, the plans had to be postponed.

“Now, Sandakan is ready. The Sandakan Municipal Council said they are ready for the implementation( to city status). Of course, this would improve Sandakan’s economy and we will implement new plans,” he told reporters after closing the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Youth Carnival lhere ast night.

According to Bung Moktar, among the plans was to boost Sandakan’s economy was in terms of tourism and participation of small entrepreneurs.

“For example, perhaps we will build a waterfront like in Kota Kinabalu and that will attract tourists,” he added. — Bernama