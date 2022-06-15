Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the incident was believed to have occurred due to unfavourable weather conditions since the beginning of this year. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

SANDAKAN, June 15 ― Repair works on the slope along the road leading to the Sandakan city centre, here, following a landslide that occurred about six months ago will begin next month involving an allocation of RM1.3 million.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the incident was believed to have occurred due to unfavourable weather conditions since the beginning of this year.

“The slope needs to be repaired immediately as it is the main route to the city centre and for the safety of road users.

“We have also visited some damaged road infrastructure, bridges and lamp poles in several places in Sandakan and will forward the application to get allocations from the state or federal governments,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Bung Moktar visited the site of the landslide, as well as a landslip near Taman Vun Wu, the collapsed bridge (Jambatan 10) at Kampung Sim-Sim and damaged lamp poles at Jalan Batu 5.

On the public's complaints about faulty streetlights in several areas around the Sandakan city, Bung Moktar said he had asked the state Local Government and Housing Ministry and the Sandakan Municipal Council to submit a proposal to replace the damaged infrastructure.

“I think we should replace the existing streetlights with light emitting diode (LED) or solar-powered ones that are more durable,” he said. ― Bernama