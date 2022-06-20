PKR's Rafizi Ramli speaks during press conference after a debate with PKR vice president Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution in Shah Alam on May 11, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — PKR’s Rafizi Ramli anticipates the dissolution of Parliament to happen as early as August and no later than September to allow sufficient time for the new government to present its Budget 2023 this year.

Because of this, the federal Opposition party's newly elected deputy president said he will start campaigning for GE15 from July 1.

“I will start campaigning the week beginning July 1, 2022 to prepare for the 15th General Election.

“I’m expecting Parliament to be dissolved as early as August or September 2022 to allow Budget 2023 to be unveiled by the new government,” he said in a statement today.

He also expressed his confidence that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will emerge the largest political bloc in Parliament should it meet its election targets.

The former Pandan MP who is keen to make a legislative comeback said he is aiming to capture votes from 70 per cent of PKR’s staunch supporters, 5 per cent from fence sitters, and 30 per cent from new voters.

Rafizi said that he would be using his Ayuh Malaysia platform to persuade voters to cast their ballots for PH even as he acknowledged the current public apathy towards politics in the country.

“The campaign will begin with a national training exercise for Ayuh Malaysia volunteers, which will be held on Saturday, July 2, 22, from 2pm to 5pm in Kuala Lumpur. We are setting a goal of 30,000 volunteers from across the country to work for PKR and Pakatan Harapan for marginal chairs.

“I want to invite the few Malaysians who have become volunteers in the past, or those who want to contribute or attend as a volunteer to come to the training exercise on July 2,” he said.

Those interested to participate can register at www.ayuhmalaysia.org.

Rafizi also announced a fundraiser for the election campaign on July 2.

He said the “Truck Fund” will be going around the country and will depart from SJKC Chung Kwo, Kuala Lumpur at 8pm on July 2.

The truck will first head south and make a stop Johor Baru on July 7 before going north to Penang on July 23. Similar programmes will be announced later in other cities.

Rafizi said ticket sales for the fundraising event will begin this week, and those interested can purchase them from the same website.

He also said that he would announce his campaign schedule by city and parliamentary seats this week, and it would cover two approaches.

The first is to use the truck for political ceramah and offer the Opposition's proposals to solve current problems and explain how the ordinary Malaysian's vote impacts administration.

The second is to hold targeted group discussions for public feedback to current problems in the country.