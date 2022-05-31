Terengganu Amanah chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said the outcome also showed that Pakatan Harapan always gave the younger generation the opportunity to stand out. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 31 — Former Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli winning the deputy president’s post in the 2022 PKR Election gives hope to the younger generation to lead political parties in the country, says Terengganu Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah.

He said the outcome also showed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) always gave the younger generation the opportunity to stand out.

“We in Amanah also give a lot of opportunities and highlight our young people, because that is our long-term struggle,” he said when met by reporters at the party’s Raya gathering here today.

The unofficial results of the 2022 PKR election released online yesterday saw Rafizi take an unassailable lead over Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail for the deputy president’s post.

According to the “Pemilihan Keadilan 2022” website, Rafizi has obtained 68,451 votes compared to Saifuddin’s 48,223. — Bernama