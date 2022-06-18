KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced tonight that it will open investigations into all names mentioned as allegedly receiving financial contributions from Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB), a local company implicated in the corruption trial of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the award of a foreign visa system (VLN) contract.

In a short statement, the national graftbusters said the investigations fall under its jurisdiction as stipulated in the MACC Act 2009.

"MACC can confirm that we have received several complaints against the individuals implicated in a ledger as presented in the court during the trial," the commission said.

The announcement came following a statement by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urging the MACC to investigate how UKSB and Bestinet Sdn Bhd have obtained government contracts following some controversial allegations against the two firms.

The Opposition Leader said the issues involving the two companies need quick intervention from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as they allegedly implicated former and current Cabinet members.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to S$13.56 million (RM42 million) from UKSB as an inducement for himself in his capacity as a civil servant and the then home minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of the OSCs in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the agreement to supply VLN integrated system paraphernalia to the same company by the Home Ministry.

For another seven counts, Ahmad Zahid was charged as home minister to have obtained for himself S$1.15 million, RM3 million, €15,000 and US$15,000 in cash from the same company in connection with his official work.

During his trial it was also heard that former home minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Kepala Batas MP Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin had also allegedly received financial contributions from UKSB.

Muhyiddin yesterday denied being the recipient of a RM1.3 million financial contributions given by UKSB in 2018, saying he was undergoing surgery for his cancer at a hospital overseas and had taken a leave of absence from official duties as home minister.