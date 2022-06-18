KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The Cabinet has approved the Transport Ministry's (MOT) proposal to amend the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) to provide better services to the public and ensure the safety of road users.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said in a statement today that the bill would be tabled at the next parliamentary session this year, since the act was last amended in 2020.

"The previous amendment was aimed at curbing driving dangerously, recklessly and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs causing death or injury and so on," he said.

He said the latest amendment was aimed at bringing more benefits to drivers (vehicle owners) as well as improving road safety, related to the process of changing motor vehicle ownership on an interim basis, from the original owner to a used car dealer (UCD).

He said this was to protect the interests of the owners when they sold their vehicles to UCDs, by ensuring the transfer of ownership was executed properly.

It is also to enable UCDs to take temporary ownership of the vehicle while finding new buyers and ensuring consumer rights are protected.

"Currently, the change of ownership of a vehicle is permanent as stipulated under Section 13 of Act 333 but from an administrative standpoint, since 2011, the process in changing ownership of motor vehicles sold to UCDs by the original owner has been implemented on an interim basis which is not permanent," he said.

According to Wee, it will only be permanently transferred to UCDs after a certain time if the vehicle remained unsold.

The amendment also involves a new provision that allows the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to use the High Speed-Weigh In Motion (HSWIM) system equipment.

According to Wee, the equipment enables the process of recording the weight of a vehicle fast and accurately as well as enforcement done automatically without the presence of JPJ officers at the location.

"HSWIM is a combination of sensor-based equipment, cameras and computer algorithm systems that detect the presence, identity and weight of vehicles moving on the road," he said.

He added that the latest amendment will also lower the present age limit of Vocational Licence for motorcyclists carrying goods including p-hailing (food, drinks, parcel) vehicles from 21 to not less than 18 years of age.

He said this was to enable more people to have the option of earning additional income through p-hailing businesses and other delivery platforms.

Apart from that, the amendment also touches on sightseeing bus or tour bus drivers which will require them to have a valid Vocational Licence aimed at standardising the current requirements for express bus, school bus and stage bus drivers.

"This will ensure all drivers are protected with current knowledge and competence to provide safe and responsible services to their passengers," he said. — Bernama