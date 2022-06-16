Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia candidates sit for the first day of the examination at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seksyen 7 in Shah Alam March 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA SELANGOR, June 16 — A total of 9,696 candidates scored excellent results (A+, A and A-) in all subjects in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 examination, said Director-General of Education Datuk Nor Zamani Abdol Hamid.

In announcing the SPM 2021 results here today, she said the National Average Grade (GPN) for this year was 4.86.

A lower GPN value indicates better performance.

The GPN in 2020 was 4.80, 4.86 in 2019, 4.89 (2018), 4.90 (2017) and 5.05 (2016).

“A total of 55.29 per cent of the candidates obtained at least a pass in all subjects,” she said.

Nor Zamani said 336,630 or 88.09 per cent of the total 407,097 registered candidates were eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate. — Bernama