PORT DICKSON, June 5 — The Get Ready For University Programme (Gear Up!) is the initiative of Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) to help Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students master the English language before furthering their studies at universities.

Negri Sembilan MARA director Zahrail Affenday Mohamed said that the collaboration with UCSI University this time provided exposure to 93 students.

He said that the students, from over 10 secondary schools in Seremban and Port Dickson, would participate in the programme for three days at the UCSI University campus in Springhill, here, from last Friday.

Other than providing exposure to the mastery of the English language, he said the students could also experience the environment of studying in the field of medicine at the campus which is equipped with study classes and medical facilities.

“Gear Up! is formulated especially by MARA to boost the mastery of the English language, especially in communication skills.

“In addition, it provides them with exposure in the field of medicine as the UCSI University campus here has the facilities to train students in the field of medicine,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, UCSI University Pro Vice-Chancellor (Springhill campus) Prof Jimmy Mok Vee Hoong, said that the campus was also picked by MARA for the ‘Young Talent Development Programme’.

He said SPM students could register for the UCSI Foundation programme which focused on a Bachelor Degree in Medicine and Bachelor of Optometry. — Bernama