KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has extended his condolences to the family of Tun Arshad Ayub, 93, on the passing of the eminent academician and educator this morning.

He said Malaysia has lost a figure who had contributed immensely to the nation and who left an invaluable legacy to Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family).

“The country mourns the passing of an eminent educator who has contributed greatly to the nation, a visionary who has made a big impact on national education.

“His legacy, especially in establishing Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), has produced many professionals and Malay technocrats in the country. The university has now produced over 700,000 graduates,” Ismail Sabri said in a posting on Facebook.

Ismail Sabri said the late Arshad had also shown remarkable achievements in all fields, including being involved in planning the national development agenda, especially during post-independence, a core era of second prime minister Tun Abdul Razak’s administration in driving the New Economic Policy (NEP).

He said Arshad’s tireless determination and work for the nation and Keluarga Malaysia should be emulated.

“Keluarga Malaysia and I extend our condolences to his family and may Allah SWT shower blessings on his soul and place him together with the pious and the righteous. Alfatihah,” he said.

The late Arshad was reported to have been suffering from health issues and was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit since last Tuesday.

He leaves behind wife, Toh Puan Zaleha Mohd Arshad and seven children. ― Bernama