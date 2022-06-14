KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — National education figure Tun Arshad Ayub died at 2.06am today.

A statement issued by his family stated that his remains were still at a hospital where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) last Tuesday due to health problems.

Arshad, 93, was the first director of the Mara Institute of Technology (ITM), now known as UiTM, holding the post from 1967 to 1975, and was currently its pro-chancellor.

He had also been entrusted with the responsibilities as deputy governor of Bank Negara and also served as deputy director-general of the Economic Planning Unit at the Prime Minister's Department.

Born in Muar, Johor, Arshad had also served as the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Primary Industries, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Land and Regional Development.

He was active in the business world and sat as a board member of several public companies, as well as statutory bodies. ― Bernama