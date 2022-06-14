PUTRAJAYA, June 14 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has investigated and submitted its views to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to charge those involved in the integrity and abuse of power issues involving MARA Corp.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the Commission had submitted a file on the case to the AGC for scrutiny and had also proposed a list of names of those to be prosecuted.

On the report alleging that the AGC would ‘drop’ the case against three MARA officials who were supposed to be prosecuted, Azam said there was no notice received from the AGC that the case had been dropped.

“As far as we are concerned, we have investigated and submitted our views that there were sufficient statements and evidence to propose several charges against several individuals,” he told reporters after attending the presentation of MACC Media Award 2021 at the MACC headquarters here today.

“As of now, I don’t want to comment or say that those involved in the case will not be charged,” he added.

On Feb 5, the MACC confirmed receiving a report on alleged integrity issues involving several senior MARA officials, which are being investigated internally by the agency.

On Feb 7, MACC raided several MARA offices for the purpose of collecting documents related to the case. — Bernama