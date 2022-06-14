The 43-year-old suspect was arrested after he showed up at the Selangor headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Shah Alam at 8pm yesterday to give his statement. — Picture courtesy of the Johor MACC

JOHOR BARU, June 14 — A company chief executive officer (CEO) has been arrested on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to more than RM200,000 for a telecommunication tower project worth almost RM50 million.

The 43-year-old suspect was arrested after he showed up at the Selangor headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Shah Alam at 8pm yesterday to give his statement.

According to a source, the suspect is believed to have solicited and received kickbacks from another company in April last year.

“The bribe was as an inducement to provide engineering work related to the construction and repair of a telecommunication tower project amounting to almost RM50 million,” the source told Malay Mail on condition of anonimity.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrest of the suspect in Selangor when contacted.

He said investigation is made under Section 16 (a) (A) of the MACC Act 2009.

Johor MACC offiicers took the suspect before Magistrate Mohamad Redza Azhar Rezali in the Shah Alam court for a remand order this morning, which was approved.

The remand order starts today until Friday.