Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay showing the drugs worth a whopping 2.12 million seized in the recent drug bust at a press conference at the Penang Police Contingent headquarters in Georgetown, June 13, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 13 — Police have busted an international drug trafficking syndicate after arresting eight men including two Thais and seizing 840 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja worth RM2.12 million in Penang.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the arrests and drug haul were made by officers from the federal police headquarters and Penang in two raids last Friday and Saturday.

Seven men were arrested when police raided a house in Sungai Bakap, Nibong Tebal, on the mainland at 1am on Friday.

“All the men were then busy unloading ganja from a lorry to the house. There police seized 848 slabs of compressed ganja weighing 840 kg and worth RM2.12 million.

“In a follow-up operation on Saturday, police detained another male member of the syndicate in Simpang Ampat, Nibong Tebal but no drugs were found on him. The suspects, who include two Thais, are aged between 35 and 59,” he told a press conference here today.

Describing it as the biggest drug seizure in Penang this year, Ayub Khan said the seized ganja could feed the habit of 1.68 million addicts.

The drugs seized in the recent drug bust are shown at a press conference at the Penang Police Contingent headquarters in Georgetown, June 13, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

The house in Sungai Bakap was used as a store for the ganja, which had been smuggled in by sea from Satun in southern Thailand.

He said the syndicate had been operating since the end of last year, raking in millions of ringgit each month by smuggling in the ganja for distribution Penang.

“Five of the suspects tested positive for drugs and have criminal records, including for drug offences,” he said.

Police also sealed three vehicles including the lorry, all worth RM80,000.

He said the eight suspects have been remanded for seven days until June 18, for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama