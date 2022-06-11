Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said several sections were in a very bad condition and unsafe for smaller vehicles due to the many potholes and lack of safety measures. — Borneo Post Online pic

BINTULU, June 11 — Temporary roads built along several sections of the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak must be properly maintained and upgraded, says Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said several sections were in a very bad condition and unsafe for smaller vehicles due to the many potholes and lack of safety measures.

“We do feel it even though we are on a bus. People in smaller vehicles will surely feel it,” he told reporters at the VIP lounge of Bintulu Airport yesterday.

Fadillah said his ministry would soon be calling the work package contractor to reduce the discomfort and to ensure the safety of road users including at temporary roads.

Overall, he said the construction of Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak, was progressing smoothly but with many challenges that the ministry, JKR Sarawak, and contractors still need to address accordingly.

“There are also delayed projects but the contractors have promised to complete some of them as scheduled, others by end of the year and the rest by April next year,” he said.

Fadillah said from his observation during the tour, there were some critical works yet to be completed.

“For example, at the Balingian section, there is a bridge and a culvert work yet to be completed. These are the main works. If they are not completed other basic works cannot start,” he said.

However, Fadillah was given an assurance by the work package contractor that they would complete the project by April next year.

He added the delayed project was caused by lack of raw materials, increase in diesel price, and lack of manpower since foreign workers especially from Indonesia have not returned here yet.

He said the federal government had approved foreign workers recruitment for all sectors and 14,000 applications involving the construction sector.

“But foreign workers are still not coming. Perhaps job opportunities are plenty in Indonesia and they are not coming here,” he said.

On another subject, Fadillah said his ministry was looking at complaints and suggestions from the local elected representatives and local leaders on the aspect of safety measures.

They included traffic management programme, directional sign boards, warning signs and night reflectors that need to be upgraded. — Borneo Post Online