Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believed that contests for the vice president’s posts upwards in the party’s supreme council was unlikely due to the ‘feel good’ factor resulting from GPS’ landslide victory in the state polls last December. ― Picture by Roystein Emmor via Borneo Post

KUCHING, June 10 ― It is unlikely that Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Sarawak’s top posts will be contested during its triennial delegate’s convention next weekend, a vice president said with the nomination period ending today (June 10).

Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah believed that contests for the vice president’s posts upwards in the party’s supreme council was unlikely due to the “feel good” factor resulting from Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) landslide victory in the state polls last December.

“It is unlikely that there will be contests for the top posts as members feel good after the landslide win in the recent state polls. Why should we disrupt the ‘winning formula’ leadership?,” said Abdul Karim, who is Asajaya assemblyman.

“But since PBB practices democracy, forms for contest for all posts will still be distributed and we will only know the outcome of whether there’s a contest for any post after nomination closes.”

Other than the top posts, Abdul Karim reckoned that contests for the other seats in the supreme council were possible. The party has a total of 32 supreme council posts divided between its Pesaka and Bumiputera wings.

“I believe they will definitely see contests,” he said.

PBB is currently helmed by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg with Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan as deputy presidents. The party has two senior vice presidents and nine vice presidents.

Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Tourism, Creative Talent and Performing Arts, said the other office bearers, such as the secretary-general, treasurer-general and information chief, were all by appointment.

PBB executive secretary Datuk Awang Bujang Awang Antek, when contacted, said the nomination for party election candidates closes at 4pm.

He also denied talks that there will be a tussle for top posts in the supreme council.

The PBB convention will be held from June 17 to 19 here. ― Borneo Post