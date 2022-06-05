Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight congratulated Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday tomorrow. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tonight congratulated Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday tomorrow.

He said the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), with full respect and reverence, offered prayers and heartiest congratulations to His Majesty.

In a Facebook post, Ismail Sabri also prayed that Allah SWT will continue to bless His Majesty with good health and sovereignty.

The prime minister also expressed the hope that Malaysia will continue to progress under His Majesty’s patronage.

Ismail Sabri also went on to describe Al-Sultan Abdullah as a Ruler who has his subjects at heart. — Bernama