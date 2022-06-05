KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged the government and all parties, regardless of political beliefs, to formulate a long-term plan to bring the country back to the pinnacle of success in the post-pandemic era.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said in order to face future challenges in the post-pandemic era, the country’s management needs to have a plan that covers various sectors and aspects of life.

“At the same time, the people should also play a role in supporting the noble efforts of the government, while continuing to strive to face any challenge. The country’s recovery requires a close symbiosis between the government and my subjects.

“Unity and togetherness in a society with diverse backgrounds is actually a recipe and strength in shaping national aspirations. It is a pillar of the nation’s prosperity and contributes to peace and stability,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this in his royal address in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration tomorrow. His Majesty’s speech was also broadcast live on local television tonight.

His Majesty said the economic sector and the people’s daily lives have also seen a recovery since the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1, 2022, and he was thankful that the improving Covid-19 situation has allowed the people to again enjoy their daily routines which were adversely affected by the pandemic.

According to Al-Sultan Abdullah, it was not an easy feat to steer the country out of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Therefore, His Majesty calls on Malaysians to work together in close unity towards building a glorious Malaysia.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the country’s desired recovery and revival were unlikely to become a reality if the people were divided and failed to create a landscape of stability.

“As Malaysians, we all need to work together and shoulder our respective responsibilities, as the saying goes, ‘ke bukit sama didaki, ke lurah sama dituruni’ (together we climb a hill, together we descend the valley),” said His Majesty.

His Majesty also urged the people to continue to support the government’s efforts and policies, so that the programmes introduced can be enjoyed by everyone.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the country’s leaders and members of the civil service to continue to serve wholeheartedly in ensuring that the socio-economy of his subjects continues to be protected and assisted for their well-being.

His Majesty also expressed his happiness in seeing people from various races and religions celebrating the arrival of the first day of Syawal with great joy and happiness.

Apart from that, Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah also expressed their appreciation to all who conveyed their well-wishes and prayers, which are his source of strength to continue to reign fairly and justly.

Their Majesties also congratulated the national athletes for their achievements in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam recently.

Also, His Majesty thanked the government, members of the administration, civil servants and members of the security forces for contributing to the well-being of the country.

“Let us all pray that Malaysians and the country we love will continue to remain peaceful and prosperous, and always be under the protection of Allah from disasters and calamities,” said His Majesty. — Bernama