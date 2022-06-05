The police have arrested a man alleged to have murdered his mother and mutilated her body at a house in Parit Buntar. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, June 5 — The police have arrested a man alleged to have murdered his mother and mutilated her body at a house in Taman Kerian, Parit Buntar.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the 42-year-old man was arrested following a report received over the discovery of cut-up pieces of human limbs in the sewage tank of the house at about 3.30pm.

“A team of officers and members of the Criminal Investigation Division from the Kerian District Police Headquarters with the assistance of the Forensic Unit of the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters then went to the scene and found 15 pieces of cut-up body parts,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the victim was identified as a 68-year-old woman who had lived with the suspect in the house for the past 12 years after her husband had died.

According to Mior Faridalathrash, initial investigations found that the incident was due to the suspect’s dissatisfaction over the division of his late father’s estate, and that the suspect has been detained to assist in the investigation.

“The police also confiscated a machete, two knives and items believed to have been used by the suspect to commit the alleged murder,” he said. — Bernama