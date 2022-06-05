JOHOR BARU, June 5 — The 5th Battalion of the Simpang Renggam General Operations Force (GOF) busted a syndicate distributing contraband liquor and cigarettes involving a seizure of RM 1.13 million in two raids at a resort in Senai, Kulai, yesterday.

Commanding officer Supt Mohd Razali Melin said in the operation dubbed Op Kontraban at about 9.30am, six individuals including three foreigners aged between 28 and 60 were nabbed to assist in the investigation.

“The results of the investigation found that the syndicate has been operating for over four years and a series of arrests have been made but their smuggling activities are still going on.

“It is also believed that a 60-year-old Singaporean man known as Kenny is the syndicate’s mastermind,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Razali said with the arrests and seizure, the syndicate’s activities in Kulai and Johor Bahru districts have been curtailed.

He said all the seized items were handed over to the Kulai district police headquarters for further investigation according to the Customs Act 1967. — Bernama