Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob the closing ceremony of the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour, at the Terengganu Sports Complex in Kuala Nerus June 4, 2022. ― Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, June 4 ― Terengganu has undergone a rapid development transformation process with the implementation of various types of projects worth hundreds of millions of ringgit, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the oil and gas industry, especially in Kerteh and Kemaman, was the backbone of the Terengganu economy, which not only attracted many foreign investors but also increased local employment opportunities.

“Since the first oil wells were discovered and operated off the coast of the state in the early 80s, Terengganu has undergone a rapid development transformation process,” he said in his speech at the closing ceremony of the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour, at the Terengganu Sports Complex, here today.

According to him, the latest is that Terengganu is also part of the 665km-long East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) construction project, which connects Selangor with Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

He said that the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, will shorten the travel time for the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) from the Klang Valley to Terengganu from seven hours to only four hours. ― Bernama