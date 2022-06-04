Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers his speech at the Malaysian Family Aspirations Tour held at the Terengganu Sports Complex in Kuala Nerus June 4, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA NERUS, June 4 — The Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) concept calls on the people to put aside all differences and together mobilise their energy in facing challenges as a family, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that the inclusive nature of the concept, which transcended the boundaries of religion, race and ethnicity, was important in the efforts to help the country to recover from the pandemic.

“When we all have common ground, it will unite the people in achieving economic prosperity and political stability.

“Prosperity and stability are what we will leave behind to our grandchildren in the future,” he said in his closing speech at the Jelajah Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspirations (AKM) Tour at the Terengganu Sports Complex, here today.

During this AKM Tour, the Ministry of Education was chosen to lead the programme, with the main focus of ‘Keluarga Malaysia Keluarga Berilmu’. ¬— Bernama