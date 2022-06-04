Rembau district police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said in the 9.20pm incident, the victim, identified as Shazman Sabarudin, 16, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, June 4 — A student of Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Muadzam Shah, Pahang, was killed while his mother was seriously injured in an accident involving two vehicles at KM40, Jalan Seremban-Tampin, near Rumah Rakyat Kendong, Rembau, near here last night.

Rembau district police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said in the 9.20pm incident, the victim, identified as Shazman Sabarudin, 16, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the victim’s mother, Husnirazulia Mohd Yudin, 47, suffered serious injuries and was currently receiving treatment at the red zone in Tampin Hospital.

“The accident involved two vehicles. The two victims were travelling in a Perodua Axia car driven by a 24-year-old man, while a Proton Saga car was ferrying five individuals,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the initial investigation found there the road was unpaved as road maintenance was being carried out along the route from Tampin to Rembau.

“In the incident, the driver of the Perodua Axia car was driving from Tampin towards Rembau and upon arrival at the scene was believed to have lost control of the vehicle due to the unpaved road conditions before entering the opposite lane and crashed into the Proton Saga car,” he said.

Hazri said the driver of the Perodua Axia sustained minor injuries while the five individuals in the Proton Saga suffered injuries and fractured legs.

He said the victim’s remains were taken to the Rembau Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem and the case was investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama