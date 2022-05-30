The public transportation operator in a statement today said it involved Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) projects. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) views seriously the media reports citing sources claiming that there were elements of bribery in public transport infrastructure construction projects.

“Prasarana does not compromise with any form of corruption in all its affairs.

“We will closely follow the development of the case and liaise with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to get an accurate picture before taking follow-up measures,” the statement read.

In the meantime, Prasarana also urged the public not to speculate on the matter. — Bernama