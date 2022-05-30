Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said more comprehensive regulations can be consolidated through the establishment of a Shariah-compliant commission. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, May 30 — Regulation of the halal industry in the country can be consolidated through the establishment of a Shariah-compliant commission, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his keynote address at the Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Lecture today, Ismail Sabri said currently, the existing regulatory proposal is more limited to the Islamic financial sector through Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission, while the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) regulates the halal industry.

"As such, more comprehensive regulations can be consolidated for example through the establishment of a Shariah-compliant commission.

"I urge that this recommendation be given due attention so that the aspiration to make Malaysia the Main Reference Model in the field of Halal economy can be realised," he said here.

Also present at the event were Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi Legacy Association chairman Datuk Jefridin Atan, and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia vice-chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman. — Bernama