KUANTAN, May 28 — A three-year-old girl has allegedly gone missing while at an Aidilfitri open house organised by her family at a raft house in Bukit Rangin here last night.

Kuantan district police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, said the girl, Siti Nur Athhiyya Soffea Mohamad Sukri, was reported missing after being last seen by her father at about 11.15pm.

“The victim, who is the only child, was reported to be wearing a red baju kurung at the function. Her father claimed that he had asked all guests who attended the function, but no one acknowledged seeing her.

“Following that, the father lodged a police report (on the missing child), “ he said in a statement today.

Police have stepped up search efforts to locate her, and the case has been classified as a missing person, he said, adding that police looking into all angles.

Meanwhile, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said a team was activated for the search and rescue operation (SAR) in the river and around the banks near the raft house at 3.23am today.

The SAR was activated after taking into account the possibility that the victim could have fallen from two raft houses belonging to her father, which have a wooden bridge in the middle connecting both. — Bernama