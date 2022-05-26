Police said President's Cup player for Selangor FC, Muhammad Husni Idrus, had a history of asthma. — Picture courtesy of FAM

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — President's Cup player for Selangor FC, Muhammad Husni Idrus, who died last night, was reported to have a history of asthma.

Petaling Jaya distrlct police deputy chief, Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said this was revealed from a review of the 21-year-old footballer's health record.

He said the player was found lying (unconscious) near a toilet at a food court in Sunway X Park, Petaling Jaya at 9.58pm yesterday.

"He had just played in a football match between Selangor FC and Johor Darul Ta'zim III at the PKNS field in Kelana Jaya.

"After the match, Muhammad Husni and some friends went to the food court to eat before he had shortness of breath until he fell and lost consciousness," he said in a statement today.

Ku Mashariman said the victim's body was taken to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in its Facebook post today conveyed its condolences to the family of Muhammad Husni and prayed for divine blessings upon him. — Bernama