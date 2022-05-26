The leaders of each PH component party said Ismail Sabri should honour his multiple commitments to debate the Anti-Party Hopping Bill. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) today called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to hold a special parliamentary session to discuss several matters, including the Anti-Party Hopping Bill, rising inflation and alleged corruption in Covid-19 related procurement.

In a statement today, the leaders of each PH component party said Ismail Sabri should honour his multiple commitments to debate the Anti-Party Hopping Bill.

“Apart from the Bill, this special parliamentary meeting should also discuss the problems faced by the public at this time, including the cost of living and inflation.

“Also worth discussing is the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) revelation that it found several purchases for the country's health services sector when the Covid-19 pandemic hit were plagued with corruption,” he said.

The statement was signed by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

To note, Ismail Sabri and de facto law minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar have promised on several occasions that the Bill would be tabled, especially during the previous parliamentary sitting from February 28 and March 24.

The Bill has been a major point of interest for the Opposition, especially as PH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government where it agreed to abstain from challenging official policy, in return for several concessions including the passing of a Bill to deter party-hopping.