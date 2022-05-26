Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali has been rumoured to be contesting the 15th general election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — DAP lawmaker Lim Kit Siang today asked former attorney-general (AG) Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali whether he is going to contest in the 15th general election (GE15).

In a statement addressing the national anti-corruption campaign, the Iskandar Puteri MP asked if Apandi will follow the footsteps of former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad after the latter announced he is open to contest the election.

“Coincidentally, Dzulkifli announced in Penang this week that he would contest in the 15th general election if the people wanted him.

“Will Apandi join Dzukifli to contest in the 15th general election?” he asked.

In the statement, Lim also questioned former chief justice Tun Mohamed Raus Sharif for telling the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Forum 2022 that the commission's reputation was better before the appointment of lawyer Latheefa Koya to helm MACC.

He also mentioned that MACC credibility has been doubtful due to its handling of the 1MDB case, citing Dzulkifli testified in March 2020 that he was “shocked” that the Attorney-General’s Chambers pressed charges against then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for alleged “dishonest misappropriation of funds” relating to SRC International.

Yesterday, another DAP lawmaker Ramkarpal Singh told Mohamed Raus to be more forthright about the MACC when its reputation took a beating following leaked audio recordings allegedly involving a senior official over the 1MDB financial scandal.

The Bukit Gelugor MP criticised the former chief justice for the latter's remarks yesterday suggesting that the MACC's reputation was better before Latheefa was appointed its chief commissioner when the Pakatan Harapan coalition held federal power.

The DAP politician said he was sorely disappointed that Raus failed to address Azam's recent share trading controversy at the anti-corruption forum held two days ago.