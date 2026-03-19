KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today urged Malaysians to remain calm over the issue of unauthorised houses of worship, warning that rising rhetoric risks inflaming racial tensions if left unchecked.

He said what is fundamentally an administrative matter involving land ownership, local authority approvals and compliance with planning laws has increasingly spilled into the public sphere, where it is framed along religious and racial lines.

“Malaysia is a multiracial and multireligious country and all sensitivities must be respected. I urge all parties to reduce negative comments that touch on religion and race,” he told a press conference here, adding that such issues can quickly escalate into wider polemics when debated openly and without restraint on social media.

The police, he said, are closely monitoring recent developments, including online campaigns encouraging public gatherings at places of worship with disputed status, as well as the circulation of provocative videos and statements.

“These are early indicators that could lead to rising racial tensions. It is important for us to act before any situation escalates into a more serious conflict,” he said.

Mohd Khalid stressed that while the police would not hesitate to act firmly against any individual or group attempting to incite racial discord, enforcement alone would not be enough to preserve social harmony.

“It requires cooperation from all parties — community leaders, NGOs and activists — to ensure that sensitive matters are handled responsibly,” he added.

He also welcomed a recent dialogue between Malay and Indian non-governmental organisations aimed at resolving the issue, describing it as a positive step towards maintaining unity and stability.

“The police support and greatly appreciate the commitment and spirit of national unity demonstrated. Efforts like this help ensure racial harmony and national stability,” he said.

On a separate issue, Mohd Khalid addressed claims of double standards in the handling of independent preacher Zamri Vinoth, who was brought to court in handcuffs.

He said such procedures depend on the nature of the offence, noting that some are bailable while others are not.

“The public may view these as different matters, but enforcement is carried out strictly according to the law and its provisions,” he said.