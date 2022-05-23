Perak Fire and Rescue Department and police personnel carry body parts believed to be that of two female climbers reported missing in a water surge incident while climbing Gunung Suku, Simpang Pulai, May 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, May 23 — The bodies of two women hikers who were swept away by a column of water while hiking at Gunung Suku in Simpang Pulai, here, on May 15 have been identified as See Su Yen, 32, and Ng Yee Chew, 46.

Perak police chief, Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the body of See was found on May 16 and that of Ng, last Saturday (May 21).

He said the post-mortems were conducted this morning at Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun, here, to determine the cause of the two women’s death and the latest information would be shared after getting the (post-mortem) results.

“The bodies of the victims have not been claimed yet by their families,” he said when met by reporters after officiating at a blood-donation programme held in conjunction with the 215th Police Day celebration, here, today.

Since May 16, the search and rescue team has found parts and pieces of the human body, believed to be that of See who was from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and Ng from Klang, Selangor who were swept by a column of water and drowned in the 5am incident on May 15. — Bernama