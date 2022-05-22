Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launches the International Symposium on Bahasa Melayu at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka in Kuala Lumpur May 22,2022. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hoped that the scope of cooperation among Asean countries could be planned more carefully so that Bahasa Melayu (Malay language) could be made the 'lingua franca' again.

He said this included in the aspects of research, publication and nurturing of the Malay language.

"The Malay language has its own uniqueness and advantages, especially among the Asean countries, and can be made one of the official languages of Asean," he said when opening the International Symposium on Bahasa Melayu at Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here today.

Ismail Sabri said at the Asean level, the integration on the use of the Rumi spelling system and terminology had been achieved through forums such as the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia Language Council (Mabbim) and the Southeast Asian Literary Council (Mastera).

Therefore, he said the Malay language should be upheld in the country, including by amending the DBP Act 1959 to empower DBP to carry out enforcement against offences involving the use of the language. — Bernama