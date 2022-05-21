The Malaysian contingent achieved their 36-gold target at the 31st SEA Games yesterday through the men’s team kumite event when they beat Indonesia 3-0 in the final. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 ― Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated the Malaysian contingent for achieving the target of winning 36 gold medals at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

In a post on his Facebook page, he also expressed his pride over the achievements of Keluarga Malaysia athletes.

“Congratulations! We have managed to achieve the target of 36 gold medals through the national karate squad at the Vietnam SEA Games! “For those who did not manage to bring home medals, it’s okay, we as Keluarga Malaysia always support you. To the athletes who are still fighting, let’s increase our medal tally!” he said.

The Malaysian contingent achieved their 36-gold target at the 31st SEA Games yesterday through the men’s team kumite event when they beat Indonesia 3-0 in the final.

The three points were delivered by R. Sharmendran, S. Prem Kumar and Sureeya Sankar Hari Sankar.

It was a day of double joy for the national karate squad at the Hanoi SEA Games when they not only helped the Malaysian contingent achieve their gold target but also ended their 29-year wait for glory in the men’s team kumite event.

Earlier, Malaysia’s 35th gold was contributed by national shooter Nurul Syasya Nadiah Mohd Ariffin who created a surprise by winning the women’s 10 metre air pistol in her debut at the biennial Games. ― Bernama