The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has confirmed the report to investigate a photo including Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — A report has been lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the viral photo of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, which saw a woman clutching his arm together with several children at a celebration event.

Utusan Malaysia wrote that the individual who wanted to remain anonymous, wanted an investigation of the photo to decide whether it has been edited, whether the accompanying information provided was false, and for legal action to be taken if the viral information was false.

"I have shown the photo and captions to Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and they were both shocked and said it was not true, before asking me to make a report to MCMC for further action.

"I’m making this report on their behalf, and asking for action to be taken once it can be proven that the photo and its caption are fakes,” he told Utusan Malaysia.

The report was allegedly made by an individual close to the disgraced former prime minister and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at the MCMC headquarters in Cyberjaya, Selangor yesterday.

Bahagi kek ke tu? pic.twitter.com/UFTgPS6FUv — Adam is King. King ialah Rakyat (@amofficialmy) May 18, 2022

The photo, showing Najib, with a woman clutching his arm and surrounded by four young adults, with all of them dressed in green posing in front of a cake has been spreading on social media with captions alleging Najib has married again.

The woman is said to be Hashimah Ramli, 53, the ex-wife of composer Fauzi Marzuki who has since been reported to refuse to comment on the allegation.

Utusan Malaysia said that an MCMC spokesman has confirmed that it received the report.