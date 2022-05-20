A Malayan tiger is seen at the national zoo in Kuala Lumpur, November 22, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The police and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) are investigating reports that a tiger was allegedly spotted in Kemensah Heights, Hulu Klang today.

The Star however reported the National Zoo saying that no tigers escaped from their enclosure in the premise.

The report quoted Ampang Jaya OCPD Asst Comm Mohamad Farouk Eshak saying that police had detected a viral WhatsApp message today, claiming that a security guard had spotted the animal.

“Police were dispatched to the area to investigate. Initial investigations revealed that a security guard spotted the tiger on Jalan Tropika, Kemensah 3, Kemensah Heights at about 12.40am on Friday.

“We have contacted the Selangor Wildlife Department (Perhilitan) to assist in tracking down the tiger,” Mohamad Farouk said in a statement.

He added that the Wildlife Department personnel started tracking down the tiger at 4pm, but without any success, as the information given was incomplete.

“Perhilitan personnel are still at the location tracking down the tiger.

“No police report has been lodged yet and there are no witnesses who have come forward,” The Star reported him saying.

Mohamad Farouk said that the police have yet to find the security guard who purportedly spotted the tiger, a foreigner who was temporarily stationed at the housing area.

“We have not gotten any further info on the security guard and we have not managed to track him down.

“We have stepped up patrols in the area to ensure the safety of residents,” he said, adding that the National Zoo has also confirmed that none of their tigers had escaped.

“We urge those with information on the matter to come forward as soon as possible.

“We also urge the people not to spread unverified news or information,” he added.

Another report from The Star said that the voice recording and message about the tiger which went viral, had also reportedly mentioned that a police report was lodged at the Melawati police station on the sighting.

Speculations then began, that the tiger could have escaped from the National Zoo.

“We have our standard operating procedures (SOP) and our tigers have to get through at least three layers of security through the back of the enclosure.

“It is also impossible for a tiger to jump over the moat because there is not enough distance for a run,” the National Zoo deputy president Rosly Rahmat Ahmat Lana told the daily.