KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the government has agreed in principle to the proposed enactment of the Political Funding Bill and the policy scope would be tabled to the Cabinet soon.

He said the decision was reached at the meeting of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption which he chaired today.

He said the bill was important as there has yet to be any law or policy in the country that regulates the financial activities of political parties.

“It can prevent the risks of corruption and abuse of power involving politicians, which could bring negative impact to the country’s image and the to the government,” he said in a statement today.

The Prime Minister said the proposed bill would be tabled to the Cabinet for discussion first before engagement sessions were held with political parties.