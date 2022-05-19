Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends NAFAS’ 48th annual general meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur May 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Issues related to the 1962 Johor River Water Agreement were among the matters discussed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan during their meeting yesterday.

In his latest posting on Facebook, Ismail Sabri said he received a courtesy call from Dr Vivian at his office in Putrajaya on Wednesday.

“Many issues were discussed including the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders Retreat, bilateral ties, investment, tourism, cross-border issues and the Johor River Water Agreement 1962.

“We also discussed the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project, the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid System (RTS) Link project, as well as Malaysia-Singapore maritime and airspace issues,” he said.

He also expressed hope that the existing bilateral ties between the two countries would remain strong for mutual benefit. — Bernama