KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — "Congratulations, Malaysians,” said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin when he was asked to comment on the number of Covid-19 cases post Aidilfitri celebrations.

Speaking during a press conference after officiating the World Asthma Day 2022 Conference at the Connexion Conference & Event Center (CCEC), Bangsar South, Khairy said that it is because of the attitudes of Malaysians and their willingness to learn to live with the virus that the number of cases did not shoot to overwhelming numbers.

"We look at the actions of Malaysians in the transition to the endemic phase, it is very good. In open spaces, Malaysians still wear their masks. This shows that Malaysians know how to live with Covid-19.

"..and this also shows that Malaysians know when they have been in close contact with the virus, they know not to go out and mix with the general public, and instead isolate themselves,” he told reporters.

He said that Malaysians have what it takes to excel through this transition into the endemic phase of Covid-19, adding that Malaysia’s high vaccination rates have also helped bring down the number of serious cases in the country.

"We don't need to have stringent rules or issue compounds because — compared to other countries where the regulations are a bit looser — but looking at us, we have no issues.

"Our high vaccination rate also helps reduce the number of severe cases in the country. We look at our hospitals now, it is not full with Covid-19 patients. We are able to pay attention to other cases and issues like asthma.

"And this is all because of the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Last month, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there could be a slight increase in Covid-19 cases after Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, but would most likely involve less serious cases under Categories 1 and 2.

On May 12, Dr Noor Hisham acknowledged that there has been a rise in the country’s Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) although there is no drastic rise in cases.

He said there were several factors that contributed to the infectivity rate, namely new Covid-19 cases, recoveries, as well as taking into account communities that have yet to be infected and communities that have been vaccinated.