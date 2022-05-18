PM: Tajuddin’s appointment as ambassador agreed upon by Indonesia

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was made to understand that Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had received a letter from the Indonesian president over the appointment. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 18 — Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s appointment as Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia has been agreed upon by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

Ismail Sabri said he was made to understand that Tajuddin had received a letter from the Indonesian president over the appointment.

“We have agreed to appoint (Tajuddin as ambassador) and Indonesia has also agreed to it,” he told reporters when met after the Prime Minister’s Department’s Aidilfitri event here today.

“He (Tajuddin) is a seasoned and experienced politician. Let’s wait till he commences duty (as Ambassador),” Ismail Sabri added.

Yesterday, Tajuddin was reported to have confirmed his appointment as Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia.

The post is currently vacant and was last held by senior diplomat Datuk Zainal Abidin Bakar. — Bernama