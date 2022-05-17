Minister announces incentives for over 64,000 local travellers under 2022 Tourism Recovery Plan

Tourism Minister Datuk Nancy Shukri speaks at a press conference at Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel, May 17, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, May 17 — The 2022 tourism recovery plan will benefit 64,675 domestic travellers in the form of discounts, vouchers and rebates to encourage Malaysians to travel and spend locally, said Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said there were several categories of incentives, which were drawn up with the help and cooperation of industry players under Tourism Malaysia.

“Under the Land Transport Cluster, [the ministry] through Tourism Malaysia has entered into a strategic partnership with KLIA Ekspres and Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) services.

“Through KLIA Ekspres, a total of 24,875 users have the opportunity to redeem the RM10 discount for the purchase of round trip tickets (one way only) from KL Sentral to KLIA/KLIA2 or vice versa, from April 29 to November 30, 2022,” she said in her speech at the launch at Sheraton Petaling Jaya today.

Nancy also said 39,800 MyKad holders will have the opportunity to enjoy a fare discount of RM15 for each trip provided the ticket purchase value is RM16 and above and interstate travel.

Meanwhile, under the Tourism Association Cluster, Tourism Malaysia is once again collaborating with the Malaysian Domestic Tourism Association (MITA), Malaysian Chinese Inbound Tourism Promotion Association (MICA), Malaysian Chinese Tourism Association (MCTA), Malaysian Indian Travel and Tourism Association (MITTA) and Companies Association Bumiputera Tourism Management Malaysia (BUMITRA) in offering various domestic tourism destination packages by registered travel agents through the Shopee e-marketplace application.

“Malaysians can get a discount of RM100 for a travel package purchase transaction worth RM200 and above from April 29 to October 31, 2022 for the travel period until December 31, 2022.

“Each user or MyKad holder is eligible to redeem this discount once and the purchase must be made through Shopee Pay. An estimated 14,925 consumers will receive this benefit with a target of selling a total holiday package worth RM2,985,000.

“Therefore, I call on Malaysians to seize this golden opportunity to enjoy the great discounts offered,” she said.

Three other clusters, the air travel, accommodation and special interest — which deals with niche things like scuba diving and other extreme activities will be announced later.