CovidNow: 30pc of children in Malaysia fully vaccinated as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― A total of 1,063,569 children aged five to 11 or 30 per cent of the child population in Malaysia have completed their vaccination under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, a total of 1,646,257 children or 46.4 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,905,317 individuals or 93.4 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 3,002,852 individuals or 96.5 per cent, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the same time, a total of 16,066,394 individuals or 68.3 per cent of the adult population have received the booster dose, while 22,971,246 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine and 23,247,211 individuals or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Yesterday, a total of 9,228 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were dispensed, with 2,700 as the first doses, 4,779 as second doses and 1,749 as booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 70,689,336.

According to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, five deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Melaka registering two cases while Johor, Sarawak, and Selangor recording one case each. ― Bernama