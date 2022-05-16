PM Ismail urges teachers in Malaysia to continue serving with devotion

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said, May 16 was a meaningful day for educators, for their services and sacrifices in educating the nation. — Picture via Facebook/Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob hopes that teachers will continue to serve with dedication and carry out the trust to educate the children of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family).

In conjunction with the Teachers’ Day celebration today, he said, May 16 was a meaningful day for educators, for their services and sacrifices in educating the nation.

“Teachers are like candles that illuminate people’s lives for a lifetime despite challenges.

“Happy Teachers’ Day to all educators, who never get tired of being a beacon for the Malaysian Family,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Ismail Sabri said this year’s Teachers’ Day celebration, themed ‘Guru Tunjang Sekolah Sejahtera’, coincided with their commitment to always give their best in producing the country’s future generation.

The launch of the national level 51st Teachers’ Day Celebration 2022 was held at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK). — Bernama