Students at Nilai religious boarding school claim assault by seniors, say police

PDRM logo. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, May 15 — Three students of a religious boarding school in Nilai, near here claimed to have been beaten up by their seniors recently.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said police received three reports from the victims, all of whom are Form Two students, on the matter.

“They alleged that they were assaulted by Form Four students which resulted in them suffering bodily injuries. All three sought outpatient treatment at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

“Police have identified two senior students who we believe can help in investigations into this case. Investigations are ongoing as to whether more students were involved,” he said in a statement here.

The case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, he added. — Bernama