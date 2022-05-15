Senior education minister: Ministry to recognise, promote teachers' innovations, initiatives

Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin speaks at the opening ceremony of the Appreciation Festival of Malaysian Teachers at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, Bachok May 15, 2022. — Bernama pic

BACHOK, May 15 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) will pay attention to all innovative approaches and initiatives created by teachers and expand them to other schools, said Senior Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

He said normally innovations and initiatives undertaken by teachers only remained in their schools.

He said that he had informed Education director-general, Datuk Nor Zamani Abdol of the initiatives and efforts that could be done so that the innovations could be expanded to other schools.

“The innovations that these teachers are implementing can be widely used because they are low cost, quick and with an easy approach,” he said.

He said this when delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of the Appreciation Festival of Malaysian Teachers at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK), here today, which was also attended by Yayasan Guru Malaysia Berhad chairman, Aminudin Adam.

Radzi said it was time to make changes to the country’s education structure to compete with other countries.

“The world is changing but if we are still using the old approach, we will continue to lag as other countries continue to move forward.

“In the context of education, we are not only competing with our neighbours, the District Education Office, the State Education Department but we are competing at the global level,” he said.

At the event, 27 teachers received awards under various categories such as the icon award, digital champion teacher, excellent teacher, and innovative teacher, among others. — Bernama